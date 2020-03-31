Theft
• James C. Cartwright Jr., 36, of Astoria, was arrested Monday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Randy Allen Stackhouse, 22, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph W. Blackler, 38, was arrested Saturday near Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Thai Demetruis Clappe, 37, was arrested Monday near Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
• Whitney Alice Obab, 25, was arrested Monday near Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.