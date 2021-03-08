Burglary
• Joshua Henry Marshall, 36, of Seaside, was arrested Wednesday on Beerman Creek Road for burglary in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Gabriel Coleman, 25, of Portland, was arrested Sunday on N.W. Warrenton Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Monica Lynn Terrell, 58, was arrested Sunday on Third Street and the Astoria Riverwalk for DUII and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Casey Walter Wagner, 40, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on 17th Street and Exchange Street in Astoria for DUII.