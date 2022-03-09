• Denis John Reynolds, 36, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for first-degree animal abuse, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. Police said Reynolds kicked a box of kittens into the roadway, resulting in them getting hit by a car.
Assault
• Paul Lee Roebuck, 49, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday on Marine Drive and First Street in Astoria for fourth-degree assault.
Disorderly conduct
• Bradley Scott Minder, 42, of Astoria, was arrested on March 2 on Commercial Street in Astoria for second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Adam Mathew Eastman, 30, of Astoria, was arrested on March 2 on Commercial Street for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Theft
• Micella Lynn Roberts Lopez, 52, of Medford, was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft.
DUII
• Scott Russell Brown, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested on Saturday on Marine Drive and 11th Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
• Wesley Dalton Leraas, 28, of Gearhart, was arrested on March 2 on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII and reckless driving.
• Erik Daniel Jensen, 63, of Warrenton, was arrested on Jan. 24 on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII and reckless driving.
• Lynn Darlene Walker, 63, of Warrenton, was arrested on Jan. 21 on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII and reckless driving.