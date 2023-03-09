Theft
• Sarah Leigh Eaton, 42, of Warrenton, was arraigned Tuesday for two counts of theft in the first degree and criminal conspiracy. The crimes allegedly happened in January.
Fleeing
• Spencer Jacob Dean Carsner, 24, was arraigned Wednesday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly happened in July 2021.
DUII
• Jerry Leon Tepfer, 71, of Astoria, was arraigned Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly happened in April.
• Jared Tyler Stephens, 34, of Astoria, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly happened in August.
• Charles Edward Lunki, 71, of Astoria, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly happened in January.
• Joshua James Barrington, 30, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly happened in February.
