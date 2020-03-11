Drug and weapons charges
• Lonie Charles Davis Jr., 41, was arrested Tuesday in Seaside for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving.
DUII
• James George Alan Walters, 49, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on state Highway 202 in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
