Theft
• Jonathan Walgren, 29, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
• Nicole Bowers, 24, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Joseph L. Duncan, 34, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Friday on 17th and Exchange streets in Astoria for eluding a police officer, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and interfering with a police officer. He also had warrants from Washington state.
Criminal trespass
• Jason Tinnian, 44, was arrested Friday at the Shilo Inn in Seaside for criminal trespass.
DUII
• George Owen, 37, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on N. Roosevelt Drive and Third Avenue in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Travis Wagers, 30, of Hammond, was arrested Saturday near the Hammond Marina for DUII, menacing and criminal mischief in the second degree. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%.
