DUII
• At 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Tammie Mayfield, 48, of Warrenton was arrested by Warrenton police near Chinook Street and Seventh Street for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14 percent.
• At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Benjamin Robert Gildow, 23, of Astoria was arrested by Astoria police on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.14 percent.
• At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Steven Gastelum, 41, of Seaside, was arrested by Warrenton police on E. Harbor Drive near the Shilo Inn after he allegedly hit a car attempting to turn onto the New Youngs Bay Bridge and failed to stop. The driver of the other vehicle pursued Gastelum until he eventually stopped near the Shilo Inn, where he was arrested for hit-and-run and DUII.
