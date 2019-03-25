DUII
• Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Andrew Christopher Gonzales, 46, was arrested on U.S. Highway 30 for driving under the influence of intoxicants after Oregon State Police received reports of a driver allegedly almost colliding with a guardrail near milepost 86. His blood alcohol content was 0.26 percent.
• At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Gustavo Ochoa Valadez, 32, of Keizer, was arrested by Astoria police near Third and Bond streets for reckless driving and DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.33 percent.
• At 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Daniel Ortizmurillo, 22, of Warrenton, was arrested by Astoria police near the Premarq Center on E. Harbor Drive for DUII and driving while his license was suspended. His blood alcohol content was 0.14 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.