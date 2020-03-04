Burglary
Codey James Pember, 24, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Peterson Lane in Astoria for burglary in the first degree, theft in the first degree and criminal trespass.
Criminal trespass
Juan Francisco Vicente, 39, was arrested Sunday in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
James Edward Hahn, 43, was arrested Tuesday at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for disorderly conduct.
Joshua Kenneth Marion, 41, was arrested Monday on 14th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was arrested again on Tuesday at Columbia Memorial Hospital for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
Andrew Joseph Gordian, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Fourth Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
