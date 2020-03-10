Sexual abuse
• Zacheria Lee Smith, 35, of Nehalem, was indicted Monday for attempt to commit a class B felony, sexual abuse in the third degree, harassment, menacing, public indecency and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Reckless driving
• Cody Alexander Arnett, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, was indicted Monday for attempt to commit a class A felony, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
