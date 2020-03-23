Assault
• Joshua Petra, 22, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Saturday in Seaside for assault in the fourth degree.
Hit-and-run
• James Cartwright, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton for hit-and-run with property damage, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
DUII
• Jason Lynn Johnston, 24, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday in the Del Rey Beach parking lot for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Elias Mitchell Hunsinger, 31, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday in Astoria for DUII, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment and harassment. Police say while Hunsinger resisted arrest, three deputies sustained minor injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.13%.
