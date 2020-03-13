Disorderly conduct
• Robert Douglas Klink, 52, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on W. Marine Drive and U.S. Highway 101 for disorderly conduct.
Criminal trespass
• Roy Douglas Hall, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on the Astoria Riverwalk for criminal trespass in the second degree. Hall was trespassed from the Astoria Riverwalk earlier that day for a year for repeated issues related to alcohol consumption and possession in a city park.
