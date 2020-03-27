Disorderly conduct
• Matthew Danca, 40, was arrested Thursday in Seaside for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Rocky Guerrero, 48, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday on Oceanway Street in Seaside for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Lotus Clark, 20, of Gearhart, was arrested Thursday on N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
