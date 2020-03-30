Harassment
• Matthew Ruljancich, 31, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday on 23rd Street in Astoria for violation of a restraining order, harassment and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Danielle Caplinger, 55, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Duane Avenue in Astoria for telephonic harassment.
Menacing
• Chance Daniel Hovda, 19, of Westport, was arrested Sunday on Westport Ferry Road in Westport for menacing, harassment and interfering with making a police report.
DUII
• Braddly Ryan Lundberg, 24, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near S.E. Airport Lane in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
