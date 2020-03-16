Assault
• Douglas Steen, 55, was arrested Saturday on Avenue C and S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside for assault in the fourth degree, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Harassment
• Adrien Mealey, 44, of Umatilla, was arrested Sunday on Ninth Avenue and N. Franklin Street in Seaside for harassment.
Menacing
• Steven Eugene Bentsen, 34, was arrested Friday near the Doughboy Monument in Astoria for two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon with the intention to use and two counts of menacing.
DUII
• Hayden Lee Davis, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on state Highway 202 in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.24%.
• Shane Baldwin, 38, of Seaside, was arrested Friday on Third Avenue and Necanicum Drive in Seaside for DUII.
