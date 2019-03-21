Charges dismissed
• Attempted fourth-degree assault and menacing charges against John Donoghue were dismissed in 2018. The Seaside man had been arrested and accused of attempting to assault his son in October 2017.
A separate second-degree disorderly conduct charge was also dismissed in 2016.
