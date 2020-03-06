Attempted murder
William Frank Satterwhite, 37, of Astoria, was indicted Thursday for attempted murder, two counts of assault in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, coercion, tampering with physical evidence, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of menacing constituting domestic violence.
Menacing
Timothy Everett Woodward, 34, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for menacing.
