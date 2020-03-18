Assault
• Mickey Morrow, 43, of Astoria, was arrested Monday for assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.
Theft
• Clarissa Almofti, 19, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on the Astoria Riverwalk near 32nd Street for theft in the second degree.
• Christian Jacob Barker, 26, was arrested Tuesday on the Astoria Riverwalk near 32nd Street for theft in the second degree.
• Douglas Steen, 55, was arrested Monday at Seaside Police Department for theft in the second degree.
Criminal mischief
• William David Stephens, 39, was arrested Monday for criminal mischief in the second degree and three counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. Stephens reportedly broke a window at the Norblad Hotel and smeared blood on business windows.
