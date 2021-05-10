On the Record: May 10, 2021 May 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Strangulation• Judith Anne Elder, 54, of Seaside, was arraigned Thursday on charges of strangulation, assault in the fourth degree, harassment and attempted assault in the fourth degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Strangulation Crime Criminal Law Harassment Seaside Degree Judith Anne Elder Charge Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEveryday People: Couple brings arcade back to AstoriaLewis and Clark residents sue county over road district fundsDeaths: May 4, 2021Deaths: May 6, 2021After eight years in custody, Wirkkala adjusts to freedomAs the North Coast economy recovers from the pandemic, a labor shortage emergesObituary: Craig Scott JayObituary: Joseph Donald Gult Jr.Obituary: Terrie ChesnutIn One Ear: Bridging the gap Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports