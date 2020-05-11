Theft
• Alexander Surovec, 26, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday at Walmart for theft in the second degree.
• Nicholas Remington, 40, of Portland, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Sarah Smith, 39, of Portland, was arrested Friday at Walmart for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Levi Trent Smith, 32, was arrested Thursday at the Clatsop County Jail for theft in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Smith was taken to jail by police following a citizen’s arrest at Joe’s Mobil in Astoria. Police say Smith was apprehended and handcuffed by citizens and that officers found cause for the arrest upon arrival.
Criminal trespass
• David Dean Fisher, 43, was arrested Saturday on Marine Drive in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
