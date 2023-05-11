• Pablo Castro Rendon, 41, of Seaside, was arraigned Monday for burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing constituting domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Forgery
• David Lee Myers, 47, of Reno, Nevada, was arraigned Monday for forgery in the first degree and possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in 2019.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Xavier Daniel Lumadue, 26, of Seaside, was arrested Tuesday on Sixth Street in Astoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Kristin Lynette Perona, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Sixth Street in Astoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Criminal conspiracy
• Iashia Lashay Harden, 33, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday for two counts — one felony and one misdemeanor — of criminal conspiracy, theft in the first degree and theft in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in 2019.
DUII
• Wendy Rene Thomas, 55, of Astoria, was arraigned Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
• Elizabeth Havemeyer Chrichton, 38, of Portland, was arraigned Monday for DUII, four counts of assault in the fourth degree, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred in November.