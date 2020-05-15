Burglary
• Jesse James Ellis, 41, of Ontario, was indicted Thursday for burglary in the first degree, theft in the first degree and theft in the second degree.
Forgery
• Desiree Gayle Grieve, 27, was indicted Wednesday for forgery in the first degree.
Theft
• Samantha Ann Manz, 27, of Gearhart, was arrested Wednesday at Home Depot in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Cindy Mae McEwen, 58, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30 and Parker Lane for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Avery Roy Eager, 32, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested Wednesday on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for DUII.
