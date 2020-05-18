Theft
• Emilee K. Doolittle, 31, of Happy Valley, was arrested Sunday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Identity theft
• Ivan Triber Oreman, 29, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested Sunday near the Astoria Bridge for identity theft, giving false information to a police officer for a citation and criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Zina Moschogianis, 56, of Oregon City, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• James Charles Cartwright, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on S.W. Cedar Avenue in Warrenton for DUII, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage. The vehicle crashed into the Warrenton Public Works gate, causing significant damage. Cartwright was involved in a second crash on Saturday and was arrested again for DUII.
• Juilyn Boyce, 50, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 for DUII and reckless driving.
• Erik Jon Hernandez, 42, of Sandy, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 for DUII.
• Avery Roy Eager, 32, of Naselle, Washington, was arrested Friday at the entrance of the Astoria Bridge in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.
• Janice Mabel Hartman, 81, of Hammond, was arrested Friday on N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton for DUII. Hartman was arrested again Saturday on NW Ridge Road in Warrenton for menacing and harassment.
Drug possession
• Christopher Arthur Monroe, 38, of Seaside, was arrested Friday near S.E. Marlin Avenue in Warrenton for unlawful possession of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.