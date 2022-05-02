Theft

• Nicole Raelyn Horsley, 27, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of heroin, methamphetamine and methadone.

• Larry Gene Slenker, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested on April 26 at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft.

DUII

• Michael Wayne Miller, 74, of Redding, California, was indicted on Jan. 12 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crime is alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in August.

