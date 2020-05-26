Assault
• Justin Allan Simonson, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 in Astoria for assault in the first degree, two counts of reckless endangerment and interfering with the police officer.
Criminal mischief
• Tori Rae Tobey, 29, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Walluski Loop in Astoria for criminal mischief in the second degree.
Harassment
• Christopher Jay Benthin, 36, of Astoria was arrested Sunday off of Leo Drive in Astoria for harassment.
DUII
• Jamie Hill, 41, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.