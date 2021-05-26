On the Record: May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Jamie Jean Corbin, 46, of Seattle, was arrested Wednesday off of U.S. Highway 101 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Intoxicant Seattle Jamie Jean Corbin Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOregon to reinstate work search rules for people on unemploymentA church expansion in Astoria revives debate over protecting viewsAt the Merwyn, a chance at more than a homeDeaths: May 20, 2021Obituary: Stephen Lee RomanCounty changes virus reporting policyCollege grad comes home with bubble teaCity, business leaders urge state to change virus risk policyFireworks display in Astoria set for Fourth of JulyCounty to move into moderate risk for virus Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports