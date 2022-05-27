• Timothy Darien Clauson, 59, of Hammond, was indicted on Thursday for five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of incest. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between March and this month.
Arson
• Ethan Kipling Muniz, 33, of Astoria, was indicted on Thursday for first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in April.
Assault
• Zachary Arthur Davis, 41, of Hillsboro, was indicted on Wednesday for fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in July.
Theft
• Donald Oscar Lansdown, 44, of Astoria, was arrested on Tuesday for second-degree theft. He had allegedly stolen groceries from Safeway in Astoria.
Identity theft
• Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez, 36, of Bend, was arrested for identity theft on May 21 while driving on U.S. Highway 101 near Gearhart.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Russell Dean Brooks, 36, of Astoria, was indicted on Tuesday for unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
DUII
• Marvin Estrudo Mejia Gonzales, 19, of Beaverton, was arrested on May 22 on U.S. Highway 26 near Manning for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Joseph Edwin Burnett, 25, of Warrenton was arrested on May 20 near S. Main Avenue and Whiskey Road in Warrenton for DUII, reckless driving and possessing a substantial quantity of heroin.
• Gunnar Walter Hall, 25, of Goldendale, Washington, was arrested on May 18 on the Astoria Bridge for DUII and reckless driving.
• Kierra Lae Branch, 23, of Portland, was arrested on May 14 on U.S. Highway 30, east of Astoria, for DUII and reckless driving.
• Aaron R. Hurl, 51, of Astoria, was arrested on May 12 on U.S. Highway 30, east of Astoria, for DUII, reckless driving and failing to perform the duties of a driver in a crash involving property damage. He was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle near Dogwood Creek and later crashed near Highway 30 and Koppisch Road.
• Mykal Rees Davies, 31, of Uvalde, Texas, was arrested on May 7 near the U.S. Highway 26 junction for DUII and reckless driving.