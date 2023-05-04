• Aide A. Vazquez Trujillo, 23, of Cannon Beach, was arraigned Monday for felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred in June.
Felon in possession of a firearm
• Darrin Paul Nichols, 33, of Portland, was arraigned Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of wildlife.
Custodial interference
• Autumn Grace Renee Brelin, 26, of Astoria, was indicted Tuesday for custodial interference in the first degree. The Astoria Police Department put out an attempt to locate on Brelin in April, who allegedly had her 2-year-old daughter as a noncustodial parent. The child was safely recovered Friday in Washington state and Brelin was arrested in Warrenton on Monday, police said.
Forgery
• Larissa Justine Schultz, 27, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for forgery in the first degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in February 2022.
DUII
• Leo Prestin Grotto, 28, of Warrenton, was arraigned Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.
• Mario Anibal Tomas Jimenez, 23, of Warrenton, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.