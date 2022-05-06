Assault

• Courtney Awes, 40, of Astoria, was arrested on April 30 on Fourth Street in Astoria for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.

Burglary

• Travis Lee Stroud, 44, of Seaside, was indicted on Thursday for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in March.

DUII

• Timothy Ramirez, 29, of Astoria, was arrested on Monday at S. Denver Avenue and W. Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

