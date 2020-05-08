Assault
• Kelly Elaine Amack, 38, of Seaside, was indicted Thursday for attempted assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, criminal mischief in the second degree, animal abuse in the second degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Matthew Montgomery Nye, 40, of Astoria, was indicted Thursday for assault in the second degree, strangulation and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.
Strangulation
• Jack Lee Ford, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Simmons Ridge Road for strangulation.
Theft
• Hope A. Bodway McDonald, 22, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.