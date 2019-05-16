DUII
• Vanessa Ahl, 40, of Astoria, was arrested by Astoria police on Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A report came into the Oregon State Police around 6 p.m. Tuesday about a Jeep Wrangler driving westbound in the wrong lane on U.S. Highway 30 near Svensen. Ahl allegedly drove to Astoria, where she was contacted by police in the Safeway gas station and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.23%.
