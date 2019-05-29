DUII
• Warrenton police arrested Darrin Nichols, 55, of Astoria, on Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he drove his vehicle into the Warrenton Mini Mart, breaking a window.
• Astoria police arrested Joshua Ryan Hudak, 21, of Astoria, on Tuesday for DUII. Hudak, carrying two passengers, drove his vehicle down an embankment, missing multiple trees and vehicles, according to police. He and the passengers, all with facial and head injuries, initially fled the scene after the car came to a stop but were later contacted, after which police arrested Hudak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.