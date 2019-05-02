DUII
• Around 2 a.m. this morning, Bowen Couch, 36, of Astoria, was arrested by Warrenton police on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%.
• Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Brandon Carlson, 26, of Warrenton, was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office near the intersection of Lewis and Clark Road and Youngs River Road for DUII and driving while his license was suspended. His blood alcohol content was 0.09%.
