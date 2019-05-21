Road rage
• Camren Hudson, 25, of Astoria, was charged by Astoria police Thursday for reckless driving. He and another driver became embroiled in a road rage incident while merging eastbound on Marine Drive coming out of downtown Astoria. Hudson was observed driving on the sidewalk to pass the other driver and later blocking their vehicle near Columbia Memorial Hospital. Hudson could face more charges, said Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson.
DUII
• Albert Burkleo, 38, of Hammond, was arrested by Warrenton police Friday on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment. Police caught Burkleo at the intersection of Lake and Pacific drives near Fort Stevens State Park, his vehicle angling off toward the side of the road. Burkleo recorded a blood alcohol content of .10%. Police added the reckless endangerment charge because of a 3-year-old in the back seat.
• Ruben Vera Perez, 48, of Astoria, was arrested by Warrenton police Friday on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run. Vera-Perez struck another parked vehicle while backing out of a spot in the Warrenton Mini-Mart. He fled the scene before police caught him while parked at Fred Meyer’s.
Assault
• Astoria police arrested Karla Stark, 34, of Eugene, Sunday on one charge each of fourth-degree assault and harassment. Police received a call about a disturbance in a room at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn. During an argument, Stark allegedly dug her nails into the face of her boyfriend and kicked him in the face.
