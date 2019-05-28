Assault
• Warrenton police arrested Kenneth Standring, 22, of Warrenton, on Saturday for two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, harassment and strangulation. According to police, Standring assaulted his sister, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground.
• Warrenton police arrested Cody Atkins, 24, of Astoria, on Friday for fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing. According to police, Atkins broke into a camper trailer parked on Birch Court and attacked the owner.
DUII
• Warrenton police arrested Shawn Driggers, 30, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday for driving while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment. According to police, Driggers, who had three passengers in his vehicle, was observed by an officer speeding southbound on U.S. Highway 101 and unable to maintain lanes. He was pulled over on the Fort Stevens Highway Spur and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.10%
• State police arrested Eduardo Vazquez, 21, of Beaverton, on Sunday for DUII, failure to carry a license, providing false information and reckless driving. Vazquez was stopped for going 100 mph in a 55-mph zone. Vazquez denied having ID, provided a false name and refused a breath test. Police later identified Vazquez and took him to the Clatsop County Jail, where he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.03% and agreed to provide a urine sample and meet with a drug recognition expert.
• State police arrested James Willott, 33, of Vancouver, Washington, on Saturday for DUII, reckless driving, attempting to elude, offensive littering and failure to present an operator’s license. According to police, Willott was observed by other drivers, and later an officer, eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 speeding and making dangerous passes. He allegedly fled from police after being pulled over. He pulled off on a logging road and approached someone’s house asking for gas. State troopers and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found Willott in a garage. They arrested him after a short pursuit on foot.
• State police arrested Danny Parker III, 36, of Portland, on Saturday for two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude police, DUII, hit-and-run and two counts of reckless endangerment. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Washington end of the Astoria Bridge. Parker’s vehicle left the scene of the crash and traveled southbound. After briefly failing to yield, Parker surrendered to police and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.20%
• The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Moor, 51, of Astoria, around 2 p.m. Saturday near the Buoy 9 Restaurant in Hammond for DUII.
