Domestic Assault
• Alfredo Peon Segundo, 32, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday by Seaside police for allegedly assaulting his wife.
Robbery
• Gary Stephens, 35, of Seaside, was arrested by Seaside police on Sunday for allegedly robbing someone near the Seaside Post Office.
DUII
• Cameron Meyer, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Friday by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office on Hillcrest Loop on one count each of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run and reckless driving. Meyer allegedly hit a guardrail and later registered a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.
