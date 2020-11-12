Theft
• Frank Nimz, 39, was arrested Sunday in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Elias Aaron Ayala, 33, of Tillamook, was arrested Thursday on Alternate U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Peter H E Uander-Scharin, 61, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on 10th Street and Commercial Street in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving and cited for no operator's license and failing to stop for a pedestrian.
• Makani James Foster, 35, Bolinas, California, was arrested Tuesday on Pier 2 in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.
• Kaythryn Marie Richardson, 57, of Beaverton, was arrested Monday on Roosevelt Drive and Avenue I in Seaside for DUII.
