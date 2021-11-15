• Gary Gobin, 41, of Seaside, was sentenced on Monday to five years and 10 months in prison for assault in the second degree, along with 37 months for burglary in the first degree. The sentences will run concurrently, and Gobin will receive credit for time served.
The crimes, which involved a machete used on a victim’s face and body, occurred at a Seaside apartment in October 2020.
DUII
• Richard Earl Cook, 59, of Kalama, Washington, was arrested on Sunday on Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Justin James Swearingen, 31, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday at Gnat Creek Fish Hatchery off U.S. Highway 30 for DUII, reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering of a person.
• Angel Ramirez-Gonzalez, 40, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at Alameda Avenue and Agate Street in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving. His vehicle collided with a power pole.
Theft
• Stephanie Patricia Conner, 36, of Portland was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
• Eric Nicholas Ferguson, 41, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Natural Grocers in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.