Assault
• Ray Lawrence Buzzard, 54, of Seaside, was indicted Friday for assault in the second degree, failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons, two counts of contempt of court and resisting arrest.
Burglary
Richard William Wright, 38, of Astoria, turned himself in at the Clatsop County Jail on Monday for burglary in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, menacing, harassment, violation of release agreement and violation of a restraining order.
Theft
• Paytton Anthony Mckenzie, 28, of Scappoose, was indicted Friday for theft in the first degree.
