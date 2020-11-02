Criminal trespass
• Joel Seda, 38, was arrested Sunday in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree and offensive littering.
• Dylan Robert Rabell, 26, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday at McDonald’s in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Chase Osborne, 21, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on N.W. First Street and N.W. Elm Avenue in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
• Lisa Lyons, 49, of Hammond, was arrested Friday on Pacific Drive in Warrenton for DUII and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.