Theft

• Thai Clappe, 39, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.

DUII

• Richard Nelson Surgeon, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

