On the Record: Nov. 22, 2021

Theft• Thai Clappe, 39, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.

DUII• Richard Nelson Surgeon, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 4 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.