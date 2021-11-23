On the Record: Nov. 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Diego Francisco Escorcia Rosales, 32, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday at Commercial and Eighth streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Goodyear Driving Under The Influence Criminal Law Crime Trespass Driving Milepost Intoxicant Diego Francisco Escorcia Rosales Street Copy Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateDeaths: Nov. 18, 2021Gap widens in favor of Cannon Beach food taxWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Obituary: Larry PetersenDeaths: Nov. 13, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports