Theft
• Kendall Oscar Archer, 35, was arrested Sunday on the Astoria Riverwalk at 30th Street for theft in the second degree and interfering with a police officer.
• Rene Munoz Harow, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Iddo Dechter, 28, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
DUII
• Cameryn Sagen, 19, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and unlawful possession of a firearm after driving off of W. Marine Drive in Astoria over an embankment into Youngs Bay.
• Scott Lyon, 54, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on 12th and Duane Street in Astoria for DUII and theft in the third degree.
