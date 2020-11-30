Assault
• David Glenn Bremner, 59, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on Ocean Way in Seaside for assault in the fourth degree, menacing, harassment and interfering with making a report.
Criminal trespass
• Mary Ann Lucas, 69, of Seattle, was arrested Sunday on Marine Drive in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
• James Connell, 56, was arrested Nov. 24 at Rite Aid in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Joshua Ray Shipley, 19, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving following a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 30 in Astoria.
• Adam Keil, 36, of Houston, Texas, was arrested Wednesday for DUII and refusing a breath test following a crash on N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton.
• Margaret Wilski, 21, of Gearhart, was arrested Nov. 24 on 12th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
