On the Record: Nov. 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021

Strangulation• Patricia Ann Tewalt, 48, of Seaside, was indicted on Thursday for strangulation and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. The alleged crimes took place in late October.

Burglary• Chad Robert Frost, 52, of Astoria, was indicted on Thursday for burglary in the second degree and theft in the first degree. The alleged crimes took place in late October.

Reckless burning• Paul Lee Roebuck, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested on Wednesday on W. Bond Street in Astoria for reckless burning and criminal mischief in the first degree.