On the Record: Nov. 6, 2020 Nov 6, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Disorderly conduct• James Kieweg, 29, was arrested Tuesday on Fifth Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Disorderly Conduct Resisting Arrest James Kieweg Criminal Law Drive Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo people from Ilwaco killed in crash south of WarrentonCounty reports 14 new virus casesHunter struck by cougar in NehalemFatal crash south of Warrenton closed Highway 101Man found dead in water near New Youngs Bay BridgeWeber outduels Boothe-Schmidt for state HouseDowntown district names new Astoria Sunday Market managerMan found dead behind Costco identifiedVoters reject Second Amendment sanctuaryAstoria Warming Center prepares for 'COVID season' Images Videos CommentedOur View: Brownson, Hilton for Astoria City Council (6)Letter: What is going on? (5)Gearhart golf course owner would pay to move elk (3)Brownson, Holcom differ on Astoria's performance (3)Brownson, Hilton with edge for Astoria City Council (2)Locals discuss their support for Biden, Trump (2)County reports four new virus cases (1)Letter: Red flags (1)Mayors oppose Second Amendment sanctuary (1)Cannon Beach police see rise in calls for service (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.