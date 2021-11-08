On the Record: Nov. 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Justin Alan Yawgel, 27, of Astoria, was indicted on May 27 for assault in the fourth degree and harassment. The alleged crimes took place in April.Mail theft• Lacey Ann Meneguzzi, 26, of Astoria, was indicted on Oct. 21 for 20 counts of mail theft. The alleged crimes took place earlier that month.DUII• Daniela Perez-Ambrosio, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Marine Drive and Sixth Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crime Theft Criminal Law Assault Driving Under The Influence Harassment Justin Alan Yawgel Driving Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenBusinesses complain about homeless issues downtownCannon Beach food tax ahead by slim marginDeaths: Nov. 2, 2021County reports 28th virus deathRiverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Astoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansAstoria reaches out to developers on Heritage SquareObituary: Barbara Ann Sullivan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports