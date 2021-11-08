Assault

• Justin Alan Yawgel, 27, of Astoria, was indicted on May 27 for assault in the fourth degree and harassment. The alleged crimes took place in April.

Mail theft

• Lacey Ann Meneguzzi, 26, of Astoria, was indicted on Oct. 21 for 20 counts of mail theft. The alleged crimes took place earlier that month.

DUII

• Daniela Perez-Ambrosio, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Marine Drive and Sixth Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Tags