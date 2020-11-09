Theft
• Jessica Harley, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested Saturday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. Harley was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
DUII
Michael D. Brown, 35, of Hixson, Tennessee, was arrested Sunday on 34th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Jason Wesley Ficken, 40, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday for DUII, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked and refusing a breath test.
