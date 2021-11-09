On the Record: Nov. 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theft• Shawn Michael Arlee Nelson, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Shawn Michael Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenBusinesses complain about homeless issues downtownCannon Beach food tax ahead by slim marginCounty reports 28th virus deathDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Riverfront hotel project prompts more code changesAstoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansObituary: Barbara Ann SullivanDeaths: Nov. 2, 2021Deaths: Nov. 6, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports