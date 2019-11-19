DUII
• Christopher Joseph Kietke, 46, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit and run of property. Police say Kietke drove into a retaining way on the 400 block W. Lexington Avenue and drove away. His blood alcohol content was 0.21%.
• Austin Micheal Barter, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 and Marlin Avenue in Warrenton for DUII.
• William Micheal Lynn, 62, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on the 300 block of W. Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Police say Lynn hit another vehicle while pulling out of a parking spot. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%.
